Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ex-Maldives Vice President Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor Reaches India via Sea, Quizzed by Central Agencies

On the arrest of Adeeb, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India is trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ex-Maldives Vice President Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor Reaches India via Sea, Quizzed by Central Agencies
Former vice-president of Maldives Ahmed Adeeb detained at Tuticorin Port (Tamil Nadu). (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Tuticorin: Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor Thursday reached India via sea route and he is being questioned by Central agencies off the coast here, police sources said.

The dignitary who arrived on a vessel "cannot deboard now since there was no information about him coming to India," a top district police official told PTI.

Adeeb was being questioned by Central government agencies, he said.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, on reports of Adeeb's arrest, said, “We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports. We will contact their government and find out if these reports are true.”

The district police have no information to ascertain if his visit has the sanction of competent authorities and the vessel was permitted to berth and there were nine crew members, he said.

A top State police official said Adeeb has not "set his foot on Indian soil," and declined to elaborate.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram