Ex-Maldives Vice President Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor Reaches India via Sea, Quizzed by Central Agencies
On the arrest of Adeeb, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India is trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports.
Former vice-president of Maldives Ahmed Adeeb detained at Tuticorin Port (Tamil Nadu). (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Tuticorin: Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor Thursday reached India via sea route and he is being questioned by Central agencies off the coast here, police sources said.
The dignitary who arrived on a vessel "cannot deboard now since there was no information about him coming to India," a top district police official told PTI.
Adeeb was being questioned by Central government agencies, he said.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, on reports of Adeeb's arrest, said, “We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports. We will contact their government and find out if these reports are true.”
The district police have no information to ascertain if his visit has the sanction of competent authorities and the vessel was permitted to berth and there were nine crew members, he said.
A top State police official said Adeeb has not "set his foot on Indian soil," and declined to elaborate.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of India-WI Cricket Series, Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli in Miami
- Mahira’s Letter to Actor Who Called Her ‘Too Old to Play Heroine’ is Gold
- Breastfeeding Week: 7 Surprising Ways Breastfeeding Benefits a Mother's Health
- Bottled ‘Message’ From US Teen Found 21 Years Later in Scotland After Epic 5000 Km Journey
- Watch: Siberian Husky Calmly Paraglides with Owner at 3,500 Feet in Himachal Pradesh