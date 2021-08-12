Ex-Mayor Among 3 Arrested For Youth's Murder In Maharashtra's Pimpri

Three people, including a former mayor, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a youth at Deluxe Chowk in the Pimpri area of Maharashtra. According to reports, an argument broke out between the youth, Manoj Raju Kasbe, and a mob following which he was beaten up with sticks and batons. The incident is currently under investigation, police said.

Twenty-five-year-old Manoj was a resident of Milindnagar, Pimpri. According to information received by the police, he was a victim of bullying and the gang used to provoke him by calling him mad. On Wednesday, suddenly Manoj rushed to attack them. However, the group turned on him, beating him brutally, which led to his death. Locals are demanding justice for Manoj.

Besides the former mayor, the other men arrested in the case are Kalya alias Sachin Nikalje (40) and Shaukat Sameer Sheikh (32). Both Kalya and Shaukat are residents of Milindnagar in Pimpri. The name of Suresh Nikalje, the former mayor of RPI Pimpri, has also come up in the case and he has also been arrested.

Despite three arrests, others, who were part of the mob, are still at large. Raju Kasbe, Anand Kadam, Bhushan Duggal, Manoj Jagtap and Santosh Kadam, along with their accomplices, are still on the run. Police are on the lookout for them and are interrogating the three men arrested for the crime

