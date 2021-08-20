Ex-militant's Death: DGP's Warning Gets Cops to Remove Sympathy Posts from Social Media

In an embarrassment to the Meghalaya government, a section of police officers and constables has shown sympathy on social media for a former militant leader who was killed in an encounter, leading to arson and curfew on Independence Day in Shillong.

It took a stern warning from the Director General of Police R Ramachandran to get the police personnel to withdraw offending social media posts that included displaying black flags, an SP-ranked officer told .

