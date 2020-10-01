Ex-minister Solanki Recovers From COVID-19 After 101 Days

Ahmedabad: Former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, who tested positive for coronavirus in June this year, was discharged on Thursday after being in hospital for 101 days. Talking to mediapersons after being discharged, the 66-year-old Congress leader thanked doctors of a city-based private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, for saving his life and providing him good medical care.

Solanki, a resident of Borsad town in Gujarat’s Anand district, was first admitted to a hospital in Vadodara on June 22. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 30. “I was overconfident and under the impression that nothing would happen to me. That is why I kept meeting people and did not take precautions. I urge people not to take coronavirus lightly. Please wear mask, because that is better than getting hospitalised,” Solanki said.

He said his recovery despite several complications is “nothing short of a miracle”.

