Ex-MLA, AISA and AAP Student Leaders Named in FIR After Violent Protest in Jamia Nagar

New Delhi: The FIR in the violent protests at Delhi's Jamia Nagar, which is based upon the statement of the area Station House Officer (SHO) Upendra Singh, has named a former MLA, along with student leaders of the All India Students Association (AISA), Students Islamic Organisation of India and the student wing of the Aam Admi Party, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samitti (CYSS).

The FIR No. 0298, lodged on December 16 following the statement of Singh, has recorded the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar road outside the Jamia Millia Islamia's gate number 4,7 and 8 as the place of occurrence of the incident.

In the FIR, copy of which is available with IANS, the first name as accused is of Ashu Khan, a resident of Abul Fazal enclave Jamia Nagar. The FIR describes him as a local leader.

Second name in the FIR is of Mustafa. He is also said to be a local politician. Third name is of Haider, also a resident of Abul Fazal enclave.

At number four is former Congress MLA Asif Khan's name. He is accused of rioting, provoking people, obstructing government work and attacking policemen.

AISA leader Chandan Kumar's name is also in the FIR and his address is mentioned as the Jamia University, Jamia Nagar.

Sixth name in the FIR is that of Asif Tanha whose address is also mentioned as the Jamia. The last name in the FIR is of Kasim Usmani, a CYSS leader from Jamia Millia Islamia.

The SHO in his statement said: "Some locals and students were holding mild protests in the area for two days. But on December 15, Asif Khan along with other six started raising slogans. They were provoking other students for two-three days against the CAA and NRC".

According to the FIR, following the provocation by these accused, many buses were set on fire by the violent mob. The mob also targeted a police booth at the Sarai Julena area and when the police tried to stop them they started shouting "media go back, police go back".

According to the statement of SHO, he says: "I (SHO Jamia Nagar) tried to convince the crowd. Even after this, the crowd in front of the Jamia University started throwing stones at the police. In order to control the crowd, on the orders of the seniors officers, teargas shells were lobbed to disperse them. A total of 52 teargas shells were lobbed. We had to call in 7th battalion for reinforcements."

As per the FIR, the SHO said: "Despite all these arrangements, the mob continued to attack police parties. The CAT ambulance called for help on the spot was also destroyed by the mob. In the worsening situation, the police had to go to the university campus to remove the students present inside. Even then, the mob continued to pelt stones at the police. The protesters were ready to kill or die."

"While chasing the protesters, when the police reached the Kabristan Chowk, they saw that the mob had burnt the police booth. Similarly, the police booths at the Zakir Nagar and Tikona Park were also vandalised."

