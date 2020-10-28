Ex-MP and Farmer Leader Raju Shetti Admitted to Pune Hospital, Had Tested Covid-19 Positive Last Month

Former Lok Sabha MP and prominent farmer leader Raju Shetti has been admitted to a private hospital in Pune city of Maharashtra after he felt unwell, his aide said on Wednesday. Shetti (53), who heads the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, a leading farmer organisation in Maharashtra, had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and later recovered from the infection.

He also has swelling in leg and doctors are attending to him, Shetti's personal assistant Swastik Patil said. "He had gone to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for a regular check-up, but as he felt unwell, he was advised to get admitted in the hospital," Patil said.

Patil said Shetti had tested positivefor COVID-19 on September3 and was admitted to the same hospital on September 6. "He was discharged from the hospital on September11 and since then, his regular medical check-up was being done," Patil said.

Shetti, a former BJP ally, had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hatkanangle in Kolhapur district to Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane by a margin of over 96,000 votes. He had earlier represented Hatkanangle in the Lok Sabha.