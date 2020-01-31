Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Ex-panchayat President, Son Held for Misinforming Police over Cow Slaughter at Cattle Shelter in UP's Shamli

Former Gujjarpur panchayat president Kirpal Singh and his son Sachin had repeatedly been telling police over phone that some people had slaughtered cows after stealing them from a private gaushala (cow shelter) in town, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ex-panchayat President, Son Held for Misinforming Police over Cow Slaughter at Cattle Shelter in UP's Shamli
Representative image.

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A former panchayat president and his son were arrested for giving false information regarding slaughtering of cows at a private shelter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

Former Gujjarpur panchayat president Kirpal Singh and his son Sachin had repeatedly been telling police over phone that some people had slaughtered cows after stealing them from a private gaushala (cow shelter) in town, Kandhla SHO S K Dubey said.

On Thursday, the two men were arrested after it was found out that the information they were providing was false during inquiry at the cow shelter, Dubey said.

The shelter official denied any cow theft from the gaushala, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram