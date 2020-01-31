Ex-panchayat President, Son Held for Misinforming Police over Cow Slaughter at Cattle Shelter in UP's Shamli
Former Gujjarpur panchayat president Kirpal Singh and his son Sachin had repeatedly been telling police over phone that some people had slaughtered cows after stealing them from a private gaushala (cow shelter) in town, police said.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A former panchayat president and his son were arrested for giving false information regarding slaughtering of cows at a private shelter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.
Former Gujjarpur panchayat president Kirpal Singh and his son Sachin had repeatedly been telling police over phone that some people had slaughtered cows after stealing them from a private gaushala (cow shelter) in town, Kandhla SHO S K Dubey said.
On Thursday, the two men were arrested after it was found out that the information they were providing was false during inquiry at the cow shelter, Dubey said.
The shelter official denied any cow theft from the gaushala, he said.
