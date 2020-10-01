Ex-PM Deve Gowda Asks UP Government To Immediately Release Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately release Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others who were detained by the police there while they were on way to meet the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim. “The UP government should treat INC India senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others with great care and caution,” Deve Gowda said in a tweet.

He said the Congress leaders were fighting for a just cause and protest was a democratic right. “They should be released immediately,” Gowda said.

The Congress leaders were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police after they were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while walking towards Hathras to meet the family of a Dalit girl who was raped and killed. Sources said they were taken away in a police jeep and kept in a guest house for sometime after which they were released.

