Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Admitted, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Meets Him at AIIMS, Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday visited AIIMS in Delhi to enquire about the health of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted yesterday after he complained of fever and weakness.

The former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of AIIMS on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, the doctor said. Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids. “Singh’s condition is stable," a doctor at the hospital said.

Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives to meet former Prime Minister & Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, DelhiSingh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, yesterday pic.twitter.com/cjVhJvMQm4 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

In a tweet, Mandaviya said that he met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi and enquired about his health. The health minister wished Singh a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2021

The Congress called it a routine treatment and said that the former prime minister is stable. “There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern," AICC secretary Pranav Jha tweeted after he was flooded with queries about Singh’s health.

In April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection. Prayers for the early recovery of the former prime minister poured in from a host of leaders across party lines.

“Praying for quick recovery and good health of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji who has been admitted to AIIMS," said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished Singh a speedy recovery. Among others, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and NCP’s Nawab Malik also prayed for the ex-prime minister’s good health.

(With inputs from agencies)

