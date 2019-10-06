Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ex-PMC Bank Chairman Waryam Singh Sent to Police Custody till October 9

Waryam Singh was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police on Saturday from Mahim Church area in connection with PMC Bank scam case.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ex-PMC Bank Chairman Waryam Singh Sent to Police Custody till October 9
Representative image.

Mumbai: Waryam Singh, a former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the bank, was on Sunday remanded in police custody till October 9 by a local court.

Singh (68), arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police on Saturday from Mahim Church area, is the fourth person in police custody in connection with the case.

The EOW has already arrested former managing director of the bank Joy Thomas, and promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) group Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan.

Singh's lawyer told the court on Sunday that Thomas as the MD of PMC was responsible for the scam and that his client had no role in sanctioning loans to HDIL.

The lawyer also told the court that there was no conflict of interest in Singh being a director in HDIL, contending that the offence came to light later.

According to the FIR registered by the EOW, HDIL group promoters colluded with the bank management to take loans from its Bhandup branch in Mumbai.

Despite non-payment, bank officials allegedly did not classify these loans as non-performing advances and hid the information from the Reserve Bank of India.

They "replaced" HDIL's 44 loan accounts with over 21,000 fictitious loan accounts to "camouflage" HDIL's loan defaults, the EOW told the court on Friday.

The RBI had stepped in and imposed restrictions on withdrawals after the crisis at the bank came to light, causing panic among depositors of PMC Bank.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram