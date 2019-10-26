Ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda Asked to Vacate his Guest Accommodation at VP House in Delhi
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has been asked to vacate his guest accommodation at Vithal Bhai Patel House in Lutyens' Delhi, however, he has been allowed to stay at his official Safdarjung Lane bungalow.
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Union government has asked former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to vacate his guest accommodation at Vithal Bhai Patel House in Lutyens' Delhi, sources said on Saturday.
They said being a former prime minister, Gowda, however, has been allowed to stay at his official Safdarjung Lane bungalow. Gowda had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The senior JD(S) leader has been in the possession of his official residence as well as the guest accommodation in Lutyens' Delhi for several years.
"Besides the official residence, he (Gowda) has been using the guest accommodation at VP House on Rafi Marg. He has been asked to vacate the guest accommodation," said sources.
Meanwhile, around 25 former MPs are yet to vacate their official residences, despite lapse of five months after the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha.
According to rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.
President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after Prime Minister Modi formed government for a second term.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emilia Clarke Celebrates Birthday with Game of Thrones Cast, Calls it 'Hairy Reunion'
- Ryan Reynolds Congratulates Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Team with Curses
- How Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is Looking to Capitalise in South India Market
- I-League to Commence on November 30, Broadcaster to be Confirmed in a Week
- French Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out with Hard-Fought Loss to Tai Tzu Ying