Ex-public Servant Takes Calls During Hearing of Corruption Case against Him, Mobile Phone Seized

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday ordered that the mobile phone of a former public servant be seized after it noticed him taking calls during court proceedings in a corruption case against him.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann said Ombir Singh interrupted proceedings by using his phone in violation of an administrative order of the court. At this stage, when the order is being dictated, Singh is seen taking calls in the courtroom and causing interruption to proceedings, the judge said.

"Naib Court (staff) attached with the court is directed to seize the mobile phone of the accused against a proper receipt," he ordered. The court was recording the prosecution evidence against Singh.

Singh was arrested by CBI in September 2015 on various charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act including Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration). He was later granted bail by the court.

