Ex-Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Tests Positive for Covid-19, Remains in Home Isolation

Former Puducherry chief minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Narayanasamy has taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccination and also got his booster dose a few days ago. In a Facebook post, the former chief minister said he had tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms.

The former chief minister also said he had isolated himself at home and asked all those who had been in contact with him to get themselves tested and isolate themselves at home as well. A spokesman of the Health department told.

