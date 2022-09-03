CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Ex-serviceman Arrested for 'Abusive' Social Media Posts Against Gujarat BJP MLA
1-MIN READ

Ex-serviceman Arrested for 'Abusive' Social Media Posts Against Gujarat BJP MLA

PTI

Last Updated: September 03, 2022, 10:38 IST

Porbandar, India

MLA Babubhai Bokhiria filed acomplaint aftera series of 'abusive' social media posts against him. (File Twitter Image)

Based on a complaint filed by MLA Babubhai Bokhiria, the former minister of agriculture and fisheries, one Lakhanashi Odedara was arrested on Friday, a Kamla Baug police station official said.

An ex-Army jawan was arrested for allegedly abusing and threatening a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Gujarat on social media, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint filed by MLA Babubhai Bokhiria, the former minister of agriculture and fisheries, one Lakhanashi Odedara was arrested on Friday, a Kamla Baug police station official said. Odedara, a former Army personnel, hails from a nearby Shishali village.

“Odedara was arrested after some persons pointed out to Porbandar MLA Bokhiria that he had used abusive language against him on Facebook,” the official said.

A case was registered under sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

first published:September 03, 2022, 10:38 IST
last updated:September 03, 2022, 10:38 IST