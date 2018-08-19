English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ex- Shiv Sena Corporator Detained in Dabholkar Killing Case
Shrikant Pangarkar, former member of the Jalna Municipal Corporation, was detained by the CBI after interrogation of Sachin Prakasrao Andure, the alleged main shooter in the Dabholkar murder case.
File Image of rationalist, Narendra Dabholkar who was murdered in 2015.
Aurangabad: A former Shiv Sena corporator has been detained in connection with the killing of anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar in Maharashtra's Jalna district, CBI sources said on Sunday.
Shrikant Pangarkar, a former member of the Jalna Municipal Corporation, was detained on Saturday night by the CBI after interrogation of Sachin Prakasrao Andure, the alleged main shooter in the Dabholkar murder case, they said.
Andure, a resident of Aurangabad in Central Maharashtra, was arrested in Pune last evening, said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson on Saturday.
Pangarkar, aged around 40, was taken into custody after Andure told the CBI that he was with him at the time of Dabholkar's murder, the sources said.
The former corporator was allegedly riding pillion on the motorcycle driven by Andure, they said.
Dabholkar, 67, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants on August 20, 2013, when he was on a morning walk near his home in Pune.
Andure, who works as a salesman in a garment shop in the Nirala Bazaar area of Aurangabad, is believed to be one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar, the CBI spokesperson had said on Saturday.
He was arrested on a tip-off from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which had last week arrested three persons for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to carry out blasts in the state.
One of the arrested accused gave the input about Andure's involvement in Dabholkar's murder, which the ATS shared with the CBI, the spokesperson said.
The murder case was transferred to the CBI from the Pune Police in 2014.
