1-min read

Ex-Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Among Over 1,000 BJP Members Arrested During Protest in Indore

Among those arrested and taken to the district jail here were BJP MP chief Rakesh Singh, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Indore LS MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA and Indore mayor Malini Laxman Singh Gaur.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
Ex-Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Among Over 1,000 BJP Members Arrested During Protest in Indore
File photo of former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Indore: Some 1,000 BJP workers were arrested as a precautionary measure during a protest against the Kamal Nath government in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a senior police official said.

Among those arrested and taken to the district jail here were BJP MP chief Rakesh Singh, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Indore LS MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA and Indore mayor Malini Laxman Singh Gaur.

Superintendent of Police, West, Awadhesh Kumar Goswami told reporters that BJP workers tried to remove barricades set up by the police to barge into the collectorate.

"We made precautionary arrest of some 1,000 protesters to ensure no untoward incident took place," Goswami said.

The protesting leaders alleged that the Congress-led government in the state was targeting BJP workers and office-bearers under the pretext of an anti-mafia drive.

