Ex-student, 2 Interns Injured as Hydrogen Balloon Bursts at IIT Bombay
The institute, in a statement, said the victims were filling hydrogen in balloons as part of an experiment outside the Aerospace Department when one of the balloons burst.
File photo of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. (Photo: .iitb.ac.in)
Mumbai: A former student and two interns were injured at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Friday while filling hydrogen in balloons.
The institute, in a statement, said the victims were filling hydrogen in balloons as part of an experiment outside the Aerospace Department when one of the balloons burst. Tushar Jadhav, an IIT Bombay alumnus, and two interns, Prashant Singh and Rajat Kumar, suffered 12 per cent burns and taken to National Burns Centre at Airoli, it said.
They would be discharged from the hospital soon, it added.
Jadhav, who started his own firm after graduating from IIT in 2012, had hired Singh and Kumar for his project, the institute said, adding that the two interns were not IIT students.
Jadhav has been a "part-time staffer" IIT Bombay's mechanical department, it added.
