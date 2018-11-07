English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-TDB Chief Moves HC Seeking Removal of Board Member for 'Violating' Customs of Sabarimala
In his plea, Gopalakrishnan alleged that Sankardas violated the oath when he took charge as TDB board member that he would abide by Hindu religious customs followed in the temple.
Image for representation.
Kochi: Former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday moved the Kerala High Court seeking removal of present board member K P Sankardas alleging that he had violated the customs of the
Sabarimala temple recently.
In his plea, Gopalakrishnan alleged that Sankardas violated the oath when he took charge as TDB board member that he would abide by Hindu religious customs followed in the temple.
On November 5, the petitioner alleged, Sankardas climbed the Holy 18 steps (sacred steps) without the "Irumudikettu" (offerings carried by devotees for the deity) violating the temple customs.
He violated the directives of a Kerala High Court judgment which states that a board member can be removed on the ground of "proved misbehaviour", the petitioner said.
The petitioner said Sankardas fully knowing that 'Irumudikettu' is required for ascending and descending the Holy 18 steps had violated the rich cultural heritage and customs of the Sabarimala temple.
A controversy broke out Tuesday over the official reportedly climbing the sacred steps without carrying the customary "Irumudikettu".
The TDB manages the Sabarimala shrine.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
