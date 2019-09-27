Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh Appears Before CBI Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case

The court holding the trial of various BJP leaders had issued summons to Kalyan Singh after it was informed that his term as Rajasthan governor expired in the first week of this month.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh Appears Before CBI Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case
Kalyan Singh. (File photo: News18)
Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Friday appeared before a special CBI court responding to its summons in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The court holding the trial of various BJP leaders, including LK Advani, Murli Manhor Joshi and Uma Bharti for allegedly conspiring to demolish the mosque at the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, had issued summons to Kalyan Singh after it was informed that his term as Rajasthan governor expired in the first week of this month.

Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the 16th-century structure was razed on December 6 in 1992. After completion of his term as Rajasthan governor, which accorded him immunity from prosecution in any criminal case during his tenure as a constitutional dignitary, Kalyan Singh had joined the BJP this month.

