Ex-VC of Visva Bharati University Found Guilty in 1997 Marksheet Forgery Case
The VC had attested the 'forged' documents of a mathematics lecturer, who taught post-graduate students for seven years without the requisite qualification.
File Photo of Visva Bharati University, in Shantiniketan, West Bengal. (Image: Visva Bharati official website.)
Kolkata: Former vice chancellor Dilip Sinha, registrar Dilip Mukherjee and a mathematics teacher Mukti Deb of the Visva Bharati University have been booked for forgery and conspiracy after they were found guilty in a scam of forged marksheet dating back to 1997.
Deb had been appointed as the mathematics lecturer in 1997 based on fake certificates attested by the then VC Sinha. Deb had been teaching post-graduate students for seven years without the required qualification. The scam came to light in 2004.
The university officials had grown suspicious of Deb after she submitted photocopy of her educational certificates, from Jadavpur University and Calcutta University, saying that her original marksheets had gone missing from her residence.
On verifying with the two universities, the officials learnt that she had never been to these universities. Deb was then suspended in April 2004.
The matter was probed by the CID and the investigation revealed that Sinha had attested the forged marksheets and certificates which had helped Deb’s appointment at the university.
Sinha served as the VC of Visva Bharati University between 1995 and 2001.
In June 2004, he was arrested by the CID from his Kolkata residence, but was later released on bail.
In March 2005, CID submitted the chargesheet against the three at Bolpur court. On Wednesday, after 15 years of trial, they were found guilty. Sinha has been booked under IPC Sections 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 474 (possession of document knowing it to be forged and intending to use as genuine).
Nabakumar Ghosh, special public prosecutor for CID, said, “Dilip Sinha has been held guilty and the Hon’ble Judge Mr Arvind Mishra will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday”.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
