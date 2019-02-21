English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-VC of Visva Bharati University Sentenced to 5 Years Jail Term in 1997 Marksheet Forgery Case
Visva Bharati officials grew suspicion over Mukti Deb because he claimed that her original mark sheets went missing from his Jadavpur residence.
File Photo of Visva Bharati University, in Shantiniketan, West Bengal. (Image: Visva Bharati official website.)
Kolkata: Former Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University Dilip Kumar Sinha, ex-lecturer Mukti Deb and ex-Registrar Dilip Kumar Mukhopadhyay were sentenced to five-year imprisonment on Thursday in connection with a 1997 case of forged marksheet scam.
Additional chief judicial magistrate Arvind Mishra pronounced the judgment after they were found guilty under IPC Sections 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 474 (possession of document knowing it to be forged and intending to use as genuine).
Deb had been appointed as the mathematics lecturer in 1997 based on fake certificates attested by the then VC Sinha. Then, she submitted forged photo copies of her educational certificates including marksheets (which was attested by Sinha) of Calcutta University, Jadavpur University.
Deb had been teaching post-graduate students for seven years without the required qualification. The scam came to light in 2004.
Visva Bharati officials grew suspicion over Mukti Deb because he claimed that her original mark sheets went missing from his Jadavpur residence.
The university officials had grown suspicious of Deb after he submitted photocopy of her educational certificates, from Jadavpur University and Calcutta University, saying that her original marksheets had gone missing from her residence.
Then, Visva Bharati official contacted both Jadavpur and Calcutta University and came to know that they never had any student by that name. Based on that information, Mukti was suspended in April, 2004.
The matter was probed by the CID and the investigation revealed that Sinha had attested the forged marksheets and certificates which had helped Deb’s appointment at the university.
Dilip Sinha, served as the VC of Visva Bharati University between 1995 and 2001.
In June 2004, he was arrested by the CID from his Ballygunge residence in South Kolkata but later released on bail.
In March 2005, the CID submitted the chargesheet against the trio at Bolpur court.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
