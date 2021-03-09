Exam Results of Two Health Department Posts on Hold Due to Probe, Says Maharashtra Min Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the results of exams held for the posts of health assistants and drivers will be kept on hold till the ongoing probe into malpractices is not over. The state health minister made the announcement in the legislative council in response to a question posed by BJP MLC Vinayak Mete.

Mete had alleged that malpractices and misconducts had taken place during the examinations held for recruitments to various posts of the state health department. The examinations were held for more than 50 different cadres across the state, Tope said.

Some malpractices were detected during exams to the posts of health assistants and drivers, where candidates had planned on using electronic devices to get the answers from people sitting outside exam centres, he said. The Maharashtra police's cyber cell is probing the matter, he said.

"The government will not declare the results of exams held for the posts of health assistants and drivers until the investigation is over," the minister said. In Thane district, the exams for the post of carpenter were scheduled at two centres and but only one received the exam papers.

The state government has decided to hold fresh exams there, Tope said.

