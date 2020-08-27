Examinees from Far-flung Areas Worry over Lack of Transport, Health Risks, Mull Skipping NEET-JEE

The government may seem upbeat about the fact that lakhs of students appearing for NEET/JEE exams have downloaded their admit cards, but for many of these candidates, it is a false measure of “willingness” and “preparedness” to sit for the tests.

Many of them worry about the health risks and lack of transportation required to cover a distance of about 100km to reach the exam centres.

An examinee’s time these days is divided between “studying and worrying, with the latter consuming more time,” an aspirant told News18. What has come as a relief for some students is their parents’ cooperation, who they say have given them the freedom to take a decision on appearing for competitive exams like JEE/NEET.

The students feel the government has decided everything keeping the city students in mind, who have facilities to reach exam centres, and forgot those who have to depend on public transport or have been affected by floods. “In remote areas, many students are worrying about the transportation. How much money can they pay for a private vehicle?” said Rahul Singh, a NEET (UG) candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Singh stays in Satna and on the day of the exam, September 13, he would have to cover over 200km to reach Jabalpur. “Jabalpur was the closest centre for me. Next option was Bhopal which is 800km away. In normal times, I would have got the transport but given the circumstance, cab service providers are charging a lot of money.”

According to many students, the government is misunderstanding their protests. “We are not scared of examinations, but we are worried about the lack of normalcy wherein exams are being thrust upon us. Exams are the feature of normal times, news from other state-level exams are scary,” Singh said.

Tests conducted in Gujarat and Karnataka have given them a peak into the pandemonium and risk, the upcoming examinations are putting them into. “Many went as candidates but returned as patients.”

Singh was earlier studying for 13 hours, but that has now come down to about three-four hours. “My father is concerned and he said that if the issue of transportation is so stressful and health risks high then I must not sit for the test. So most likely I am not appearing for the examination,” said Singh, the only child of his parents.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured the students of ensuring social distancing norms amid the pandemic and stated that “99% candidates will get their first choice of centre cities in both of these examinations.”

“I got the centre I never opted for,” said Bharat Reddy from Karnataka. Reddy seems to have fallen in the category of 1 per cent students who did not get the centre of his choice, “and it doesn’t matter to the government in this time of pandemic,” he added.

Seeing him worry about his health, his parents are not pushing him to sit for NEET (UG) exams.

Reddy wanted to sit from Gulbarga which is closer from Sedam or Hyderabad where his uncle lives. But he will have to travel about 90km to reach Di Yadgir to appear for the examinations.

Reddy said he has been distracted for the past 10 days, especially since the Supreme Court junked the petition seeking postponement of examinations. “I can take my vehicle but my parents who accompany me will be at risk, the cab service is taking a lot of money. In these times, everyone is trying to save money.”

He added that the government should find alternatives rather than putting students under stress on saving an academic year. “The government is thinking that if students are downloading forms, then they are ready for exams. How logical is that? The last moment stress will make many rethink. My parents don’t want me to put myself through so much stress,” he added.

Rounak Chaubey, who is preparing to appear for JEE Mains is under immense stress and is only able to study for three hours. His centre in Ranchi is 102km away from his home in Hazaribagh. “There is no accommodation facility for students and there will be many candidates from Bihar who have chosen Ranchi as their preferred centre due to the floods… It is going to be chaotic,” he said. Chaubey cannot avail public transport for Rs 160. He would have to spend Rs 12-15,000 on cab.

Regarding the government response of lakhs of admit card downloads, Chaubey said, "If I download the oath of PM, do I become one? Similarly if students download forms it doesn't mean we are ready for exams.”

"Over 17 lakh admit cards downloaded show students want exams to be held at any cost," Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the DG National Testing Agency Vineet Joshi addressed the issue of transportation in an interview with Doordarshan on inconveniences that will be faced by candidates. "The MHA guidelines will be followed for movement from one place to another. As far as transportation is concerned, it is a local issue so we have told state governments to cooperate in helping students reach their exam centres," he said.