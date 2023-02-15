Excavations at 31 Sites Approved by ASI, Say Officials

Excavation work at several sites across the country, including those along the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat and the Gomti River in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, have been approved by the ASI, a senior official said.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in a late night tweet on Tuesday, shared the list of the sites, which includes excavations that will be carried out by the ASI (31 sites), various state governments (16 sites) or universities.

“First List of Archaeological excavation approval given by @ASIGoI for the year 2022-23. #excavation #archaeological #archaeologicalexcavation #ArchaeologicalSurveyofIndia," it tweeted.

The list of 31 sites where the ASI will do excavation includes the Purana Quila in Delhi where a fresh round of excavation had recently begun.

Other sites in the list of 31 sites include the Bibi ka Maqbara in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, Rakhigarhi district, Haryana; Church of St. Augustine, Old Goa and along Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat.

In the list of 16 sites, where excavation will be undertaken by the corresponding state government, the sites are — Pratima Garh and surrounding areas in Assam; and Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu.

While the list of a few sites to be excavated by universities include those along the Gomti River in Tehsil Rudauli in Ayodhya district, Mahavan in Varanasi, as also in Kutch district.

Any excavation to be carried in India, including by a state or any other entity, public or private, is to be approved by the ASI, the official said.

