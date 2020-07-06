3rd Covid-19 Patient in AP Buried Using Earthmover, Authorities Say Deceased too Heavy for Cremation

In a third such incident in the state, an earthmover was used to bury the body of a Covid-19 patient in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

A video shows that a JCB excavator was used to place the body of the deceased in a pit. Unlike in previous cases, authorities contended that the body weighed 170 kgs, making it difficult to cremate it in an electric furnace.

They said that the earthmover was used to move the body and bury it only after the family's permission

Earlier, in the state's Srikakulam district, the body of a Covid-19 patient was taken to the cemetary using a JCB machine. A video of the incident drew much condemnation on social media and the official responsible was suspended.