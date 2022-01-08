CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#PKL#BiggBoss15
Home » News » India » 'Excellent!': PM Modi Lauds Feat of 2 Crore Children Getting Vaccinated
1-MIN READ

'Excellent!': PM Modi Lauds Feat of 2 Crore Children Getting Vaccinated

PM Modi was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet regarding the feat. (File photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

PM Modi was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet regarding the feat. (File photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for continuing the momentum.

Lauding the feat of over two crore youngsters in the 15-18 age group getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for continuing the momentum. He tweeted, "Excellent! Well done my young friends. Let us continue this momentum. Urging everyone to follow all COVID-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven't already." He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet regarding the feat.

"Shielding Young India against COVID-19. Over 2 crore children between the age group of 15-18 vaccinated against #COVID19 since 3rd January. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated," he had said. Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group began on January 3 in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 08, 2022, 21:09 IST