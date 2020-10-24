Excessive Production Will Be Eliminated: Amit Aggarwal On Future Of Fashion Amid Pandemic

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Amit Aggarwal believes coronavirus pandemic has pushed everyone in the fashion industry to adapt to “newer workmanship” and focus on quality rather than quantity. The Delhi-based couturier, who is known for his use of recycled material to create modern silhouettes adorned with traditional Indian craftsmanship, said the pandemic-induced lockdown was an opportunity for him to rediscover the ethos of his label.

“The future of fashion will be built on rightfully taking care of the craftsman, inventing and training them to produce meticulously made pieces and eliminating excessive production inthe post pandemic era,” Aggarwal told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor