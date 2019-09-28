Take the pledge to vote

Exchange of Fire Between Army, Suspected Terrorists in J&K's Ramban, Search Operation Launched

The terrorists fired at the quick reaction team of the Army after a driver of a civilian vehicle informed the force about their presence on a highway in Ramban district, leading to a brief exchange of fire, officials said.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Exchange of Fire Between Army, Suspected Terrorists in J&K's Ramban, Search Operation Launched
An Army jawan holding a rifle near the border. (Representative image)

Ramban/Jammu: An exchange of fire took place between the Army and two suspected terrorists in a village along the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway on Saturday, following which a massive search operation was launched in the area, officials said.

The terrorists fired at the quick reaction team of the Army after a driver of a civilian vehicle informed the force about the presence of two suspicious individuals on the highway in Batote of Ramban district, leading to a brief exchange of fire, they said.

"Today (Saturday) morning at about 7.30 am, two suspicious individuals tried to stop a civilian vehicle at the general area Batote on the highway. The driver was alert, did not stop the vehicle and rushed and informed the nearest Army post," an Army official said.

"The quick reaction team reacted promptly and contact was established with the suspicious individuals. An exchange of fire took place and further details are awaited," he added.

The officials said the terrorists hurled a grenade and followed it by firing soon after noticing the quick reaction team of the Army at Dharmund village.

Reinforcements from the Army and police have rushed to the spot and the whole area has been cordoned off to neutralise the suspected terrorists who tried to flee after the initial exchange of firing, they said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the incident, the officials added.

The search operation is on and there was no fresh exchange of firing between the terrorists and the security forces, they said.

The movement of the traffic on the highway was stopped following the incident as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

