Exchange of Fire Between Army, Suspected Terrorists in J&K's Ramban, Search Operation Launched
The terrorists fired at the quick reaction team of the Army after a driver of a civilian vehicle informed the force about their presence on a highway in Ramban district, leading to a brief exchange of fire, officials said.
An Army jawan holding a rifle near the border. (Representative image)
Ramban/Jammu: An exchange of fire took place between the Army and two suspected terrorists in a village along the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway on Saturday, following which a massive search operation was launched in the area, officials said.
The terrorists fired at the quick reaction team of the Army after a driver of a civilian vehicle informed the force about the presence of two suspicious individuals on the highway in Batote of Ramban district, leading to a brief exchange of fire, they said.
"Today (Saturday) morning at about 7.30 am, two suspicious individuals tried to stop a civilian vehicle at the general area Batote on the highway. The driver was alert, did not stop the vehicle and rushed and informed the nearest Army post," an Army official said.
"The quick reaction team reacted promptly and contact was established with the suspicious individuals. An exchange of fire took place and further details are awaited," he added.
The officials said the terrorists hurled a grenade and followed it by firing soon after noticing the quick reaction team of the Army at Dharmund village.
Reinforcements from the Army and police have rushed to the spot and the whole area has been cordoned off to neutralise the suspected terrorists who tried to flee after the initial exchange of firing, they said.
There was no immediate report of any casualty in the incident, the officials added.
The search operation is on and there was no fresh exchange of firing between the terrorists and the security forces, they said.
The movement of the traffic on the highway was stopped following the incident as a precautionary measure, the officials said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fishy Mystery: Thief Steals Ornamental Fish Worth Almost 3 Lakh Rupees
- World Athletics Championships: Braima Suncar Dabo Helps Jonathan Busby as Sporting Gesture Wins Hearts
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Calls Relationship with Muskaan Kataria 'Biggest Mistake' of His Life
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Navaratri
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV