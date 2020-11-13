Exchange of Fire between Security Forces Along LoC After India Foils Pakistan's Infiltration Bid

The Indian and Pakistani security forces exchanged mortar and small arms fire in at least three places along the Line of Control in Kashmir, sources said on Friday.

The exchange of fire took place after India foiled Pakistan's unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machhil sector in Kashmir, said the Indian Army.

"Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the line of control (LoC) in Keran Sector on Friday. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by our alert troops. This was accompanied by the initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Keran Sector by firing mortars and other weapons. We are giving a befitting response," it said, adding that it was the second infiltration attempt within a week.

The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machhil Sector in the first week of November was foiled and three militants were killed.

"The Indian Army is well poised to defeat all attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into J&K," it said.

On Friday morning, Pakistani soldiers used small arms and mortar shelling to target army positions in Gurez, Tangdhar and Uri sectors.

Last week, three Indian soldiers, including a captain and a BSF personnel, were killed in an encounter near the LoC at the Macchil sector. The army had said that it killed three militants a kilometre away from the fence that is manned on both sides by rival armies.

Macchil in Kupwara district lies in the middle of Tangdhar and Gurez sectors.

Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Panzgam area of Kupwara, following which the Indian side retaliated, sources said.

As the exchange of fire began, locals fled to safer areas and slipped into underground bunkers to escape from live ammunition. People were seen fleeing from the market places in Tangdhar and some residential areas where shells have landed previously.

So far, there has been no reported injuries.

This year, the LOC firings have broken all previous records with close to 4000 violations being recorded in 2020 alone. Most of the ceasefire breaches took place south of Pir Panjal, mainly in districts of Poonch and Rajouri.