Exchange of Fire Between Terrorists and Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla, Area Cordoned off

Srinagar: In the first encounter in nearly two weeks, a fierce gun-battle broke out on Tuesday evening between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla area of north Kashmir. This is also the first encounter after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, two to three terrorists are remained trapped inside as a joint operation by the CRPF, Army and the Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched. Baramullah is around 54 km from capital Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter said, "Exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla. (The) area under cordon. Details will follow."

Since Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, the Valley has been by and large peaceful apart from certain stray incidents of stone-pelting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.