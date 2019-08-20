Exchange of Fire Between Terrorists and Security Forces in J&K's Baramulla, Area Cordoned off
Sources said that two to three terrorists remained trapped inside as a joint operation by the CRPF, Army and the Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched.
File photo of security personnel posted in J&K.
Srinagar: In the first encounter in nearly two weeks, a fierce gun-battle broke out on Tuesday evening between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla area of north Kashmir. This is also the first encounter after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to sources, two to three terrorists are remained trapped inside as a joint operation by the CRPF, Army and the Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched. Baramullah is around 54 km from capital Srinagar.
Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter said, "Exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla. (The) area under cordon. Details will follow."
Since Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, the Valley has been by and large peaceful apart from certain stray incidents of stone-pelting.
