Excise Department Raids South Delhi Farmhouse Serving Illegal Liquor to Guests
Representative Image
New Delhi: The excise department conducted a raid at a farmhouse in South Delhi where non-duty paid liquor was being served to guests, a government official said on Thursday.
The official said information was received that a high-profile party was being organised at the farmhouse and liquor meant for sale in Haryana was being served to guests there.
"Acting on secret information, a raid was conducted at the farmhouse in south Delhi last night. During the raid, illegal liquor from Haryana was seized from the party," the official told PTI.
An FIR has been registered under the Delhi Excise Act at Maidan Garhi police station, the official said, adding the organiser of party and the farmhouse manager have been arrested in connection with the case.
"The party was being organised after getting P-10 license from the excise department. With this license, organiser can only serve duty paid liquor at the party, but liquor of Haryana was also being served to guests," he also said.
"The excise department will blacklist the farmhouse. Over 100 liquor bottles have been seized by the department," the official added.
