Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Court Reserves Order on Two Accused’s Bail Pleas

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for November 14 its order on the bail applications of businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.

Both accused have claimed that they were not required for further interrogation and that no purpose would be served by keeping them in further custody.

Special Judge MK Nagpal reserved the order after hearing arguments made by the lawyers appearing for the accused as well as the CBI.

During the arguments, the CBI opposed the bail plea of Nair, who is associated with AAP, saying that he entered into a criminal conspiracy with others, and in furtherance of the conspiracy, the excise policy of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) of 2021-2022 was framed and implemented.

While opposing Boinpally’s application, the agency told the court that it was revealed through the statements of witnesses and the perusal of bank accounts that he was part of repeated meetings at Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad with other accused and liquor traders in connection with the formulation of liquor policy and to derive benefits from it.

A total of nine private persons were named in the FIR.

Read all the Latest India News here