'Excited to Start All Over Again': Is Shah Faesal Returning to Govt Service?

Through a series of cryptic tweets on Wednesday, former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who was the first UPSC topper from Jammu and Kashmir, spurred chatter of his possible return to government service. There were also murmurs that he may get a key posting soon.

On the microblogging platform, Faesal mentioned his idealism letting him down in 2019 when he resigned from government service to join politics.

8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished.While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill.But I never lost hope.My idealism had let me down. 1/3— Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) April 27, 2022

But I had faith in myself. That I would undo the mistakes I had made.That life would give me another chance.A part of me is exhausted with the memory of those 8 months and wants to erase that legacy. Much of it is already gone. Time will mop off the rest In believe. 2/3— Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) April 27, 2022

Just thought of sharing that life is beautiful. It is always worth giving ourselves another chance.Setbacks make us stronger. And there is an amazing world beyond the shadows of the past. I turn 39 next month. And I’m really excited to start all over again. 3/3 — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) April 27, 2022

The tweets received a spurt of support and good wishes from his friends and followers.

Faesal, who topped the UPSC examination in 2009, resigned from service in January 2019, citing “rising intolerance” in the country.

He floated his own political party — Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement — in March that year and had plans to contest assembly elections that were to be held.

He was arrested in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 sections and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh in August that year.

However, after his release, Faesal gave up on politics and started dropping hints of making a comeback.

He has been an ardent supporter, on social media, of the present government’s policies. Faesal has been often sharing speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on his Twitter handle.

(With PTI inputs)

