Exclusive | Alarm Sounded Over Firms, Individuals 'With Terror Links' Getting Govt Contracts in J&K

Terrorist aides and those with direct or indirect links to terrorism have been getting contracts and supplies from various government departments in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces and the J&K police have flagged at the top-most levels.

News18 has learnt that a communication has been sent to various government departments and preventive measures have been initiated by security forces. A list has been sought from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on those executing the works and those enlisted with it.

It was noticed by central agencies that “contractors and firms having links — direct or indirect, overt or covert — with terror outfits and terrorists were managing allotment of government works in their favour in various departments”, sources told News18 quoting a communication.

Sources added that a specialised unit of J&K Police had written a letter to concerned central departments a few weeks ago and asked them to keep a check on such occurrences. Central government departments have in turn written to the concerned agencies seeking a response by this week.

“This was noticed after law enforcement agencies identified a few contractors who had links with terrorists in Srinagar. Since the government is launching various projects, it is necessary to keep a strict check on the firm or person involved in the execution of the work. Some of them are in highly sensitive areas and a list will be prepared to avoid any incident,” a senior government official told News18 on condition of anonymity.

The CPWD has been asked to provide details of contractors and firms involved in major or minor government work in J&K. The government agencies will further identify the particulars of these persons and firms, sources said. The department has been asked to treat the matter as “urgent” and provide the details by this week.

The government has launched a slew of projects in J&K aimed at funnelling investment and employment in the Union Territory. The implementation of these projects involves major participation from local firms and human resources.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had this week inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 240 development projects, worth around Rs 2,000 crore in Srinagar. The last three years have seen investments worth Rs 56,000 crore in J&K.

According to information provided by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, 1,41,815 new works and projects have been taken up under various sectors and schemes in the Union Territory since 2019. Funds amounting to Rs 27,274.00 crore have been provided for the completion of these works and projects.

Project construction and procurement activities are creating significant employment opportunities for skilled as well as unskilled labourers, engineers, transporters, and small businesses in addition to those engaged in the supply of material, equipment, and tools in the private sector. It is estimated that this investment has generated employment of about 1,169 lakh man days in J&K, the government added.

