Exclusive | Amravati Murder: Umesh Kolhe Victim of Deadly WhatsApp Trap, Say Sources

Top investigation sources have revealed exclusively to News18 how members of a WhatsApp group plotted and executed the murder of Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe. The 54-year-old was killed on June 21.

According to the sources, the deceased had supported suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma— who made some controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad— on the WhatsApp group ‘Black Freedom’.

This group had a mix of Hindu and Muslim members.

One Muslim member, said the sources, then put this message on the ‘Kalim Ibrahim’ WhatsApp group.

The members of this group were very upset by the post and decided to take revenge, they added.

According to the sources, the mastermind behind Umesh Kolhe’s murder is a man named Irfan Khan, who runs an NGO called ‘Rahebar Helpline’.

The perpetrators first attempted to kill the victim on June 20, said the sources, but that did not materialise.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.