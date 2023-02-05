Exclusive | BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha Haul Will Exceed 2014's, UP Tally Will be Highest: Yogi Adityanath

The BJP will perform better in 2024 Lok Sabha elections that it did in the momentous 2014 polls that brought Narendra Modi to power, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told Network18 in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

Speaking to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh will deliver “much better results” to the party.

“The BJP will perform better than 2014 in 2024 elections. We will give much better results from Uttar Pradesh,” he said, adding that the state will “once again” reject the “divisive politics” of the Opposition.

#YogiToNews18 | #Ramcharitmanas is a pious 'granth' which binds the society. People of UP have discarded divisional politics. BJP's performance will be better in 2024 than in 2019: #UttarPradesh CM @myogiadityanath to Network 18's Editor-in-Chief @18RahulJoshi @myogioffice pic.twitter.com/Uk0k5i9Bnz— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 5, 2023

“BJP governments have performed well in every state. The speed of development is matches that of a bullet train. The country is done with Congress kushasan,” the CM said.

Yogi Adityanath had earlier said he was confident that the BJP would win all 80 seats in UP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has planned to expand its base among the Yadavs, Jatavs and Pasmanda Muslims as part of its strategy to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

According to experts, Yadavs form 11 per cent of the UP’s population. Dalits are around 21 per cent of the population and Muslim’s presence is estimated at 18 per cent. Among the Dalits, Jatavs are numerically strong. Seventeen Lok Sabha seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes in UP. Yadav and Muslim voters decide in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha electi0ns, the BJP had won 62 out of 78 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Uttar Pradesh, forcing Congress down to just one seat in India’s most politically significant state.

