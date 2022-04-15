EXCLUSIVE | Centre Likely to Ban Popular Front of India This Week, Say Sources

The Union government is soon likely to ban the controversial outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) which has been blamed for the violence and communal tension in parts of India during Ram Navami last week.

Sources told News18 that the government is likely to take a decision this week. They added that preparations for the ban have been completed and a notification is likely to be announced soon.

The PFI, an Islamic organisation, is already banned in several states, but the government now plans to ban the outfit through a central notification.

Violence had erupted last weekend during Ram Navami processions in Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. On April 14, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma had alleged that the PFI funded the arson and stone-pelting in Khargone, which led to curfew being imposed in the area.

Speaking to News18.com, BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya, too, accused the PFI of instigating communal tension. Stopped from proceeding to the stone-pelting site in Karauli in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Surya said: “We didn’t have arms or stones in our hands unlike the PFI (Popular Front of India). We wanted to undertake the Nyay Yatra and demand justice for victims.”

