Exclusive | Coimbatore Blast Case to be Transferred to NIA, 25 More Under Scanner

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to take over the Coimbatore blast case in which a 25-year-old man was killed after an explosion in a car on Sunday near the famous Eeswaran temple in Ukkadam.

Intel sources had earlier told CNN-News18 that the blast was a “definite act of terror” after explosive material like potassium nitrate and sulphur were recovered from the house of Jamesha Mubin who was charred to death in the explosion. It was also revealed that Mubin was questioned by the NIA in 2019 for his ties to a radical network.

Mubin on his display picture of his mobile phone had written that “if the news about my death reaches you, forgive my mistakes, hide my shortcomings, participate in Janaasa and pray for me”, which is an indication of a suicide mission, said the sources.

They added on Thursday that 25 more people are under the scanner and will be probed soon. The NIA teams have already visited the blast site as a routine and a formal notification informing of their takeover will be issued soon.

In Sunday’s incident, the asbestos sheet in front of the temple was damaged but no one else was injured. In the CCTV footage, Mubin — a scrap dealer — was seen loading cylinders.

Provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were invoked against five accused who were arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police.

In Chennai, Chief Minister MK Stalin — who holds the Home portfolio — held a meeting to review the law and order situation with top officials of the state government at the Secretariat.

The issue soon snowballed into a political controversy after BJP minister K Annamalai alleged that the blast was a ‘clear cut terror act with ISIS links’ and it was kept hidden from the public for more than 12 hours by the DMK government.

