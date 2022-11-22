Exclusive | Coimbatore Blast May Be First Attempted Suicide Attack by An ISIS Sympathiser in India

Investigations have indicated that the blast that occurred in front of the Kottai Easwaran Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, is definitely a terrorist attack and the perpetrators involved are members of an Islamic State (ISIS)-inspired module, CNN-News18 has learnt. In fact, this can be termed as the first attempted ‘suicide attack’ by an ISIS sympathiser in India, though the only casualty in the incident is the attacker himself, i.e., Jamesha Mubeen, a threat-assessment note from intelligence agencies has revealed.

The remnants of explosive materials found at the blast site indicated that Mubeen intended maximum damage in his suicide mission, the note exclusively accessed by CNN-News18 indicates.

Larger plot

Besides the targeted temple, Mubeen and his associates had also allegedly recceed Dhanvantri temple, Sangameswarar temple, Puliyakulam temple, Mundhi Vinayagar temple, and Koniamman temple on multiple occasions before carrying out the purported suicide attack on October 23.

A large cache of explosive-making materials and handwritten jihadi notes were found at the residence of Mubeen, exposing his diabolical attack plans, the note says. Interestingly, it has been observed that Mubeen and his associates had procured some chemicals as well as accessories used for IED making through e-commerce platforms.

Mubeen and his associates were also allegedly inspired by the Islamic State ideologue, suicide bomber, and Sri Lankan radical preacher Zahran Hashim (killed in the Easter Sunday serial blasts in Colombo). They (Mubeen & associates) allegedly pledged allegiance to Islamic State and attempted this attack in line with the strikes in Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019.

According to intelligence officials, the life story of Jameesha Mubeen is intriguing as he is a mechanical engineering graduate-turned-book seller. He married a differently abled woman (hearing and speech impaired). His mother is a trained Islamic scholar, which steered him towards a strict Islamic way of life. Mubeen was also a regular attendee of Mohammad Azharuddin’s (arrested from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in June 2019 for his ISIS linkages and following the ideology of Zahran Hashim) religious classes and became hugely influenced by Azharuddin’s moral convictions regarding his knowledge about Sharia and Islamic jurisprudence.

Mubeen and his associates were also purportedly linked to Riyas Aboobacker (resident of Palakkad, Kerala), who was arrested in April 2019 for his ISIS linkages. Riyas Aboobacker had also allegedly planned to carry out suicide attacks in India.

Coimbatore car bomb blast

An explosion took place in a car near Kottai Easwaran Temple, Ukkadam, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on October 23, 2022 (around 0415 hours). A charred body of a youth was found in the exploded car. No other casualties/injuries, except minor damage to a temporary shed near the temple, were reported in the incident.

The deceased youth was identified as Jamesha Mubeen (Ukkadam, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu). A mixture of potassium nitrate, sulphur, fine black powder (charcoal), and isopropyl alcohol, along with nails and marbles were used in the blast. Two LPG cylinders were also used in the blast. Police arrested 6 associates of Mubeen, namely Mohd Talha, Mohd Azharuddin, Mohd Riyaz, Firoz Ismayil, Mohd Nawaz Ismayil, and Afsar Khan (all based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu).

Read all the Latest India News here