EXCLUSIVE | Coming to Ayodhya on Diwali This Year, A 500-Drone Aerial Show to Showcase Lord Ram’s Story

About 500 drones will fly and light up the Ayodhya sky on the eve of Diwali on November 3 as part of a unique ‘Aerial Drone Show’ being conceived by the Yogi Adityanath government for the first time during the ‘Deepotsav’.

The idea is to make the event this year “more grand” with the unique concept of a 10-12 minute long night aerial drone show. At the Tokyo Olympic Games, for example, 1,824 drones were launched into the sky by Intel to form the Olympics’ Kabuki-inspired checkered emblem that hung large in the night sky and seamlessly transitioned into the iconic globe.

At Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government wants the aerial drone show to be done by an agency to showcase the story of the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya and the Ramayana thorough animation and stimulation. “It is expected of the agency to deliver the show of international standards with latest technology,” says a UP government proposal in this regard.

The drones to be used will be quadcopters or multi-rotors with built-in LEDs that can fly up to 400 meters with an air speed of 12 meters per second and have high precision GPS. The drone speed will be calculated for efficient and impressive morphing of visuals with minimal time gap and there will be dedicated barricaded area for their take-off and landing.

Intel, which was the official drone partner for the Tokyo Olympics, has done landmark drone shows from the Coachella to the Super Bowl and has a professional team of engineers, animators, and flight crew who masterfully create and execute the show, as per the Intel website. Intel charges about 3 Lakh Dollars (Rs 1.8 Cr) for a 50-drone show. UP government has floated tender to invite interested agencies for the same.

The aerial drone show this year will be an addition to the 3-D Holographic Show, 3-D Projection Mapping and Laser Show on the façade of the buildings of Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya as in earlier years during the ‘Deepotsav’. The total length of all the shows, including the aerial drone show, would be 35 minutes, including 8 minutes for the 3-D holographic show and 10 minutes for 3-D Projection Mapping show.

Trial runs of all shows will be conducted a day in advance of the event.

