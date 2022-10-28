Exclusive | 'Create Flames of Class Struggle': Maoists Claim Role in Agitations against Farm Laws, Agnipath

In what appears to be the first Communist Party of India (Maoist) central committee document since the encounter death of its central military commission leader Mallojula Koteswara Rao, alias Kishenji, 11 years ago, the banned ultra-Left outfit claims it was actively involved in the year-long farmers’ agitation that prompted the Narendra Modi government to repeal three farm laws in December 2021.

“Our party became part of the peasant struggle against the three Agrarian Laws and corporatization of agriculture that was centred in the capital city of the country for more than a year, to the extent possible. The militant struggle of the farmers with the help of workers, students, democratic forces, the entire oppressed classes, sections and nationalities forced the Modi government to withdraw the three Agrarian Laws. The success of the struggle provided a good experience for our party in the sphere of United Front,” the document, accessed exclusively by News18, reads.

The 21-page document was published for circulation within the party in August this year as a prelude to observing the 18th anniversary of the formation of CPI (Maoist) from September 21-27.

The document sums up the objectives and achievements of the party, its armed wing of guerilla fighters PLGA, and its penetration within various mass organisations it calls the United Front, during the preceding year.

The document also analyses the current socio-political situation of the country in light of multiple political developments and policy issues from the Maoist perspective and renews the party’s pledge to strengthen its fight against the Indian establishment.

Interestingly the Maoist Central Committee branded the former party politburo member and communist ideologue Kobad Ghandy, who was jailed for about a decade and released in 2019, a “betrayer” and a “negative teacher”.

“Member of the Polit Bureau of the party Kobad Ghandy betrayed the revolutionary theory of MLM (Marxism-Leninism-Maoism) and the revolutionary movement and released a book ‘Fractured Freedom – A Prison Memoir’ to which the Central Committee wrote a reply in a theoretical booklet. It stated that Kobad’s book was a confession of a betrayer. It expelled him from the party. The CC gave a call to view Kobad, who was a member of the CC and turned a betrayer to revolution after his arrest, as a negative teacher,” the document stated in its analysis of one of the party’s actions last year.

While outlining the party’s achievements in penetrating and influencing mass agitations across the country, the Maoist central committee named the violent protests reported from across the country in June this year in the aftermath of the Centre announcing the Agnipath scheme for induction of soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers in the country’s armed forces, as one of its success stories.

“There are several struggles against the atrocities and massacres of the Brahminic Hindutva forces on religious minorities, especially Muslims, Christians, tribal and Dalit people, women, students and intellectuals… The unemployed youth of the country rebelled against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme of the Hindutva Modi government to saffronise and casualise the Indian Army,” the CC statement read.

“Party not only extended support to several such struggles but also made efforts to participate in and lead them. In the process several mass organizations working in the leadership of the party held conferences in many states and adopted the future tasks. They consolidated politically and organizationally. Various open and secret mass organizations and United Action forums are increasingly formed and are working,” it added.

Providing a list of PLGA offensives during the previous months against police and paramilitary forces, the central committee named the following guerrilla actions: 1. Attack on security guards of Manoharpur MLA in Jharkhand in which “two bodyguards were eliminated and 3 AK rifles were seized”; 2. The Naupada-Patadhara surprise ambush in Odisha in which “2 ASIs and 3 CRPF men were eliminated, 7 were injured and 3 AK rifles seized”; and 3. In Dandakaranya where “9 paramilitary and special policemen were wiped out, 34 paramilitary and special police were injured in different guerilla actions”.

“In the guerilla actions of PLGA in various guerilla areas in the past one year, 13 paramilitary commando and special police were eliminated and 54 of them were injured. 5 anti-people political leaders, 34 police informers, 2 betrayers of revolution and one people’s enemy were eliminated,” the document summed up and added, “These successes in guerilla war helped to inculcate revolutionary enthusiasm and to contain enemy offensive to an extent”.

While counting the party’s losses, the statement read: “124 comrades have become martyrs in the past one year… 30 of them are woman warriors.”

“Communist party leadership must make large scale mass work in order to establish close relations with the people and create flames of class struggle. Without enlightening the people of oppressed classes, sections and nationalities politically and without igniting the flames of class struggle, the Party-PLGA-United Front shall not strengthen,” the Maoist CC document concluded.

