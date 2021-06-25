EXCLUSIVE | Delhi Warned of "Sabotage Attempt' During Farmers Protests Tomorrow

Ahead of the protests by agitating farmers on Saturday, intelligence agencies have alerted the Delhi police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) about a possible ‘sabotage attempt’ by Pakistan-based groups.

In a letter to the Delhi police, the CISF that secures airports and Delhi Metro and other agencies concerned, the intelligence machinery has said: “Pakistan-based ISI proxies may sabotage the proposed farmers protest on June 26 by instigating the deployed security forces."

The agitating farmer groups at Delhi’s borders have called for a protest to mark seven months of their movement.

Following the alert, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to close three stations of the Yellow Line route - Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha.

“As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)," the DMRC tweeted.

In a press statement earlier, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had said that on Saturday “thousands of farmers across India are getting ready to march in rallies to Raj Bhavans in different states, as an expression of solidarity, Indian diaspora has also decided to take out rallies. One such rally is being planned in Massachusetts in the USA."

Exclusively accessed by CNN-News18, the letter states: “It is requested to deploy dedicated and sufficient manpower with a suitable rank officer outside every Metro station on June 26 and also take suitable action to thwart any possible untoward incident."

It further directs that “any input or information regarding the agitation may also be shared so that preventive measures can be taken".

The Delhi police have also made elaborate security arrangements around the governor’s residence where the protesting farmers are expected to gather.

Farmers at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points are gearing up to observe ‘Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day’ on Saturday.

To make their movement nationwide, farmers across states plan to hand over a memorandum to various state governors demanding the repeal of the three laws on Saturday, said Bharatiya Kisan Union’s all-India president Naresh Tikait. The memorandums to be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind would be given to mark the completion of seven months of farmers’ agitation against the three central legislation, Tikait said on Friday.

Several farmer groups are also expected to join the protesting farmers at Delhi’s border points to mark seven months of their agitation against the three agriculture laws enacted last year.

Farmer groups have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November last year demanding rollback of farm laws and that a new law be made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

