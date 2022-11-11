Exclusive | DGP/IG Meet in Dec; Darknet-Crypto, Terror-gangster Nexus, Chinese Loan Apps on Agenda

India’s most important security meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DGP/IGP Conference, will focus on key aspects of internal security, including crypto-drugs, network of Chinese loan apps, rouge drones and the nexus between gangsters, terrorists and local criminals. The dates for the conference, which will be held in December, are yet to be finalised.

The draft agenda has been prepared by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), which is responsible for organising the biggest security conference of India. The conference is significant as it has discussions and sessions on focused topics that sets out tasks for all investigation agencies for the following year.

Every year, the prime minister heads the conference and attends all sessions. The conference is attended by all heads and top officials of security agencies, forces, intelligence and police.

According to the draft agenda, the top discussion points will be “Virtual reality in law enforcement; Nexus of terrorists-gangsters-criminals; Curtailing gangster activities in jails; Instant loan application: The transnational (Chinese) network; Darknet-crypto; and Drug trafficking, Interdiction strategies”.

The two-day conference will also have sessions on topics such as ‘Effective deterrents against rogue drones, Establishing cyber labs in districts, Enhancing capacities of CFSLs at police station level, System to track firearms and ammunitions, Widening ambit of welfare activities for police personnel, Using professional services for perception management, Social media – for broader outreach and stronger police-public bond, Transparency and real-time dissemination of information, YUVA – Engagement of youth through community policing’.

So far, there is no session on Left wing extremism, which has registered a considerable decrease. According to the home ministry, LWE area has reduced by 77 per cent and is shrinking further.

Sources said different agencies were likely to prepare presentations and, this year, the format of the conference will see some changes as well.

Last year, the conference was attended by 62 DGPs and IGPs of states and UTs, DGs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and police. The conference was also attended virtually by close to 400 officials from across the country.

“Since 2014, the prime minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. Unlike the symbolic presence earlier, he makes it a point to attend all sessions of the conference and encourages free and informal discussions that provide an opportunity to top police officials to directly brief the prime minister on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country,” stated a press released issued by the prime minister’s office.

“As per the vision of the prime minister, since 2014, the annual conferences, which used to be customarily organised in Delhi, have been organised outside Delhi with an exception of 2020 when the conference was held virtually. The conference has been organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch, in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad, in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; and IISER Pune in 2019,” the press release stated.

