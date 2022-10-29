Exclusive | Ex-Andamans Chief Secy in Fresh Trouble Amid 'Job-for-Sex' Fraud With Harassment at Work Complaint

In more trouble for Jitendra Narain, suspended former Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Union Territory, another woman has filed a complaint against him under the Vishaka guidelines for sexual harassment at the workplace.

Narain’s name hit the headlines after a 21-year-old woman accused him and Labour Commissioner RL Rishi of gang rape and sexual assault. Further probe revealed that over 20 women were allegedly taken to Narain’s Port Blair residence during his year-long tenure, with some of them getting jobs in lieu of being sexually exploited, indicating a ‘job-for-sex’ racket.

Confirming the latest development, the Andaman administration told News18: “The complaint has been received against Jitendra Narain and sent to Vishaka Committee.”

According to the sources, the complaint has no criminality so far and has been forwarded to the committee for further course of action.

A top official of the Andaman administration said: “A complaint was received a few days back after which a gang rape case was registered against him. [In this case] the woman complainant has been heard and her grievance forwarded to the committee for required action.”

News18 tried to contact Narain through messages and phone calls but did not receive a response.

When asked about the allegations, the senior Andaman government official said the woman has alleged ‘insinuations’ against the former Chief Secretary. “She has alleged insinuation at the workplace along with other allegations. The woman got a contractual government job and was working when Narain was Chief Secretary. The matter is now with the committee since it is related to sexual harassment and no criminality has been noticed so far. But, after the decision of the committee, filing a complaint with police will remain an option as per the guidelines” the official said.

The Supreme Court guidelines laid down in the Vishaka judgment, as per the National Commission for Women (NCW), stress on setting up Internal Complaint Committees in each and every government department/institution/autonomous body in the country.

A Code of Conduct for Workplaces as per Supreme Court guidelines in the year 1998 was formulated, which was circulated to all state commissions for women, NGOs, apex bodies of the corporate sector, and to media for compliance.

Narain has already been called by Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the allegations of gang rape against him.

In the first complaint, the woman had said that she was introduced to Rishi by a hotel owner when she was searching for a job. She alleged that the commissioner took her to the residence of the Chief Secretary where she was offered alcohol but she declined and was then assured government employment. Subsequently, she alleged, she was brutally and sexually abused by the two men, the Indian Express (IE) had reported.

The Union Home Ministry received a report on October 16 from the Andaman & Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault. “As the report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of official position on the part of Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990), Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law,” the ministry said in a statement.

