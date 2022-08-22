Exclusive | Faces of Hybrid Terror in J&K Unmasked

In July, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror network was unmasked and seven members of the outfit were arrested in Jammu and Rajouri districts. According to officials, most terror cases in Jammu province have been solved with the busting of the three LeT modules in two districts. These included 15 drone-related and six terror-related cases.

The LeT module unmasked in Jammu was in operation for over two years in the Khatika Talab area of the city, said officials. It was allegedly involved in the collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives being dropped via drones from the Pakistani side along the international border.

It was being operated by one Faisal Muneer of Khatika Talab, who was being directed by LeT terrorist Bashir of Doda, currently in Pakistan, and another terrorist codenamed Albert, officials said.

CNN-News18 has accessed exclusive information about Muneer and some other faces of the “hybrid terror” being stoked in J&K by Pakistani agencies.

FAISAL MUNEER

Faisal Muneer was in contact with a Pakistani handler codenamed Albert alias Hamza alias Raymond Green alias Donald Green.

Faisal conspired with Mian Sohail and others for the reception of arms and ammunition near the international border in Samba/Kathua sector and to send them to various locations across J&K.

Faisal Muneer used to receive the consignments of arms/ammunition/grenades/explosives and handed them over to the terrorists on the direction of his handler.

In February, he handed over a big consignment of arms/ammunition/grenades/explosives to LeT terrorists. A part of this was later recovered by security forces at Chanapora in Srinagar. In this case, 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds, and one silencer were recovered.

Faisal Muneer received around 30 to 35 parcels/consignments containing 70-80 pistols, 40-50 grenades, 30-40 sticky bombs, 5-6 AK rifles with 30-40 magazines, around 30 packets of AK ammunition, and one multiple grenade launcher (MGL) till date.

He delivered these to terrorists at Narwal, Sidhra bypass, Chanpora Srinagar, NHW Banihal, NHW Udhampur, Prem Nagar Jammu, and other places based on the GPS locations shared by his handler on the Signal app.

The investigation has further revealed that Hafiz Talha, son of LeT’s top commander Hafiz Saeed, had masterminded the Jammu Technical Airport drone attack on June 27 through Sajid Jatt. After the attack, Faisal had also given confirmation to his handler in Pakistan.

Faisal Muneer was also in contact with an ISI officer posted at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, who had tasked him to get in touch with old terrorists (surrendered or released) and reactivate them, sources say.

LOCATIONS OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION DELIVERY

• Batra hospital Sidhra bypass Jammu, twice (1+1 AK-47, 1+1 magazines, 20 sticky bombs)

• Golf Course, twice (pistols, exact number not known, approximately 10)

• Karwal /Kasim Nagar Chowk, once (8-10 pistols)

• Nagrota, once (8-10 pistols, 2 magazines)

• Prem Nagar Service Station (near Christian graveyard), once

• Udhampur, once (1MUGL, 3 AK-47, 8-10 magazines and spare rounds, 6 grenades)

• Banihal, twice (Pistols, 8 and 10 respectively, 1+1 magazines)

• Srinagar, thrice (12+10+15 pistols, 1+1 magazines and spare rounds)

• Qazigund, once (1 pistol and 2 magazines)

• 26-30 consignments dropped by drones at multiple locations in Samba and Kathua, including at Hari-e-Chak, Manyari and Mawa

TERROR FINANCING

Faisal received around Rs 25-30 lakh through drones, out of which he paid Rs 9-10 lakh to associates Mian Sohail, Muni, Rashid, and Habib for the reception of consignments. He kept the remaining amount for himself and used some for luring/recruiting new jihadists.

Faisal also received money from the terrorists at the time of the delivery of weapons to them.

Rs 4 lakh was recovered by the NIA from Faisal’s house which he had received from one Amir, to whom he had handed over 15 pistols in May at Chanapora, Srinagar.

MIAN SOHAIL

Mian Sohail came into contact with Faisal Munir in 2014-15. A few days later, Sohail came to meet Faisal in Jammu and sought his help in some ongoing case of murder in court by managing (inducing/threatening) witnesses in his favour. On this issue, Faisal promised Sohail help as most of the witnesses were his relatives.

From 2018-19, Faisal started calling Sohail frequently (2-4 times in a week) and began brainwashing him on jihad. Finally, Faisal disclosed to Sohail his plan on dropping and reception of drone consignments during his meeting at Mecca Masjid, Bathindi, in Jammu.

After this, Faisal visited Sohail’s home in Kathua and picked up the GPS location nearby his house opposite an Army camp near a small nala, and sent that location on an unknown number, telling the subject that a small packet would be dropped there by drone from Pakistan and asking him for a sharp lookout and monitoring.

On this, the subject motivated his friend Muni in the name of jihad and also told him that he would also get a share of money for the tasks.

Mian Sohail received 6-7 consignments of arms/ammunition/grenades/explosives from across the border through drones and about Rs 60,000 from Faisal for the tasks/consignments.

HABIB

In the summer of 2020, Habib came into contact with Mian Sohail through his friend Rashid (r/o Haria Chak, PS Rajbagh, Kathua, J&K).

Mian Sohail motivated Rashid and Habib for jihad against India and told Rashid to carry out a task for which he would get good money. Both of them agreed and started to receive the consignments of arms/ammunition/explosives/grenades from across the border through drones, getting Rs 40,000 each for every consignment.

Later, Rashid and Habib bypassed Mian Sohail and directly got in touch with Faisal Muneer. After that, Faisal received all the consignments through Rashid and Habib and further handed them over as directed by his handler.

Habib received 7-8 consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives, and grenades with Rashid at the end of the summer of 2021 and handed them over to Faisal Muneer. In return, Faisal paid him Rs 50,000 for each consignment.

He also received 14-15 consignments of weapons/ammunitions/bombs/explosives, etc, from his temporary residence located near village Mawa in Samba district and handed these over to Faisal Muneer, receiving Rs 50,000 from him.

Habib received about 21-22 consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives, and grenades, and passed these on to Faisal Muneer at different locations of Jammu, at Sidhra, Prem Nagar, Gujjar Nagar, Narwal near Eidgah, Kunjwani, Dalpatian Mohalla, etc. He received around Rs 7-8 lakh for these tasks.

MUNI MOHD

Muni Mohd was motivated by his friend Mian Sohail to work together for jihad and earn money. He had received about 6 consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives, and grenades and handed them over to Mian Sohail or Faisal Munir at different locations at Sidhra, Prem Nagar, Gujjar Nagar, Narwal near Eidgah, Kunjwani, Dalpatian Mohalla Jammu, etc, and got paid Rs 17,000.

The Superintendent of Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, said that Muni Mohd died in judicial custody on August 18 early in the morning of natural causes.

