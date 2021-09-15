EXCLUSIVE | Father of Terrorist Arrested in Pak Module Case Paid for Training, May be Handed Over to India

The six men arrested after a Pakistan-backed terror module was busted in a multi-state operation had taken different land and sea routes to reach the neighbouring country and were trained for 16 days in IED, arms and arson, according to interrogation details accessed by CNN-News18. The father of Osama, who is one of the accused arrested in the case, is likely to be handed over to Indian authorities soon from Dubai. Obadur had paid for the expenses of the terror training camp.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists, officials earlier said, adding that the terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela. An official said that they have got custody of Sheikh alias ‘Sameer’, Osama (22), Moolchand (47) and Mohd Abu Bakar (23). Zeeshan Qamar (28) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), who are presently in Lucknow, will be produced by Wednesday afternoon to decide on their custody.

The interrogation said Osama had gone to Mascat from Lucknow, where Zeeshan had already been, and from there the six accused had taken different land and sea routes to reach Pakistan.

They were trained for 16 days in IED, arms and arson-related activities.

All of them had travelled with valid travel documents, but there is no stamp on their passport after Oman, the interrogation revealed, including that they illegally crossed Iran and Pakistan waters.

The accused claim that no checking was conducted, and that they were taken to Pakistan from Oman by a human trafficker, where they were instructed by three coaches Asif, Hamza and Zabbar.

The operation amounted to a cost of approximately Rs 3 lakh, which was transferred by Osama’s father Osadur from Dubai. Osadur is likely to be handed over to India soon and Indian government is putting pressure on Dubai authorities for the same, sources said.

Their route from Mascat to Iran was by water, and afterwards by land. In Iran, they took water routes to reach Pakistan’s Gwadar airport. It was an independent module and no one was linked to another person in the training.

They received training at a farm house in Thatta in Karachi, and after it was completed they came back via the same route.

Jaan Mohammad Sheikh was tasked by the ‘D-Company’ to receive explosives and drive them to other parts of the country. ‘D-Company’ is a term used to refer to the underworld criminal syndicate controlled by fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim.

