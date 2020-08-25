Exclusive: FDA Commissioner Disputes Trump, Says No 'deep State' Elements Delaying Vaccine

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is not made up of “deep state” elements that are trying to delay a coronavirus vaccine as President Donald Trump has suggested, the agency’s commissioner told Reuters on Monday.

Dr. Stephen Hahn said he was completely confident that the FDA’s workers were focused solely on the good of the American public.

Without evidence, Trump on Saturday accused members of the so-called “deep state” at the FDA of working to slow testing of COVID-19 vaccines until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Also Watch Centre May Allow Resumption Of Metro Trains In Unlock 4 | Top18 News | CNN News18

“I have not seen anything that I would consider to be ‘deep state’ at the FDA,” Hahn told Reuters in an interview.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor