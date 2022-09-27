Exclusive | Govt Set to Ban PFI 'Very Soon', All Preparations Done: Sources to News18

The Centre is all set to ban the radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) very soon and all preparations for this have been completed, top government sources told CNN-News18 on Tuesday.

The government feels that after the nationwide raids carried out by authorities against the outfit, the kind of rioting and violence that has taken place suggests that PFI is a dangerous organisation, said the sources. It is capable of carrying out any kind of terror activity, they added.

Interrogation reports of those held suggest they are in touch with many international organisations in a bid to destabilise India, the sources said, maintaining that looking at all this, the ban should come very soon.

Ove 150 people allegedly linked with the PFI were apprehended in raids led by state police teams across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, five days after a similar nationwide crackdown against the group.

On September 22, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 106 leaders and activists of the outfit in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI.

