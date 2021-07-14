Exclusive: Govt Should Lower Fuel Prices Says Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru and business tycoon Baba Ramdev is a happy man as his company Patanjali Ayurved recorded turnover of around Rs 30,000 crore in 2020-21. Ramdev said his aim is to make his organisation debt free in the next 3-4 years, and also advance the swadeshi movement. In an exclusive conversation with News18, the Yoga guru also urged the government to lower the rising prices of petroleum products, and he also spoke on various issues such as population control and the restrictions on Kanwar Yatra.

Highlighting Patanjali’s present position, Ramdev said his company has employed people who take salaries between Rs 25,000 and Rs 2.5 crore. He asserted that these people earlier used to work in countries like the US, but his home grown firm is giving a tough fight to the foreign MNCs. He added that Patanjali will only grow from here if the stakeholders continue working passionately. He noted that around 500 scientists and professionals are part of Patanjali.

Ramdev, who is vocal about his political views, urged the Central government to lower the taxes on petrol and diesel to provide some relief to the commoners. He said the fuel prices should be brought down, adding that the ruling BJP party is a compassionate government.

On the Kanwar Yatra, he said the pilgrimage should take place with restrictions amid Covid-19. “I believe the Kanwar Yatra should be held with restrictions. It should take place with discipline. Everything is open, anyway.”

The Yoga guru also advocated for a population control policy saying population control is necessary. Noting that illiteracy contributes to unchecked growth of population, Ramdev said discipline and strict government measures will help in achieving desired results.

Baba Ramdev did not disclose plans for launching the initial public offering (IPO) of Patanjali. However, he said that Ruchi Soya - acquired last year through insolvency resolution - will soon come up with its follow-on public offer (FPO) to neutralise its debt of around Rs 3,300 crore.

