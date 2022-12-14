Exclusive | House That Possible? Those Living in Such Homes on PMAY List, WB Begins Verification Drive

Take a look at the picture above, it certainly speaks a thousand words of mismanagement. The owners of these two well-maintained houses in East Medinipur are among those who made it to the list of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiaries in West Bengal. As you scroll through the story, there are more pictures from West Medinipur and Murshidabad. These five are just representative of the “backdoor” entries in the housing scheme in each district during the registration process in 2017.

And this is why, the West Bengal government has started a three-step verification for the PMAY. The state has started the deletion of these five and other such “backdoor” entries in each district, with the SDO, BDO and DM going for verification. All Asha workers are also involved in the verification process.

Sources say that in each district 10-15%, on an average, allotments have been struck out after verification. “There are certain districts where the deletion percentage is even more than 35%,” he said.

The administration has ordered re-verification at spots where 10-15% names from the list were deleted.

Sources from the administration say the government wants to clean the system. “The message from the top is clear – any allottee who has his own house has to be out of the list, come what may.”

CASE IN POINT

Administration sources says in East Medinipur, approximately three lakh families were allotted houses under the scheme. After the first verification, around one lakh names were deleted.

While the government is looking to make the system foolproof, there are also cases where those owning cars and houses have made it to the list. In several such cases, the anganwadi workers sent for verification are intimidated by the beneficiaries, said sources.

The Chief Secretary has instructed that police protection should be provided to workers going for verification.

While people who got houses using “backdoor help” are not happy, sources in the administration there is zero tolerance in the procedure.

On the other hand, the Central government has sent new directions that money will be transferred directly into the Aadhaar-linked accounts. Till now, the state nodal money deposit was sent to the beneficiary’s account.

The verification process will end by December after which there will be clarity on the number of illegal allotments, said sources.

